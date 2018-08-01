All fall sports practices underway

Van Wert independent sports

Practices for all Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioned sports, outside of football, begin today. Football practice opened on Monday.

That means off-season events are over, and official practices are underway for boys and girls’ soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf and girls’ tennis.

Out of all OHSAA sports, golf has the earliest start to the season, as teams can begin competing this Saturday.

Girls’ tennis begins August 10, soccer’s regular season begins as early as August 17, followed by volleyball on August 18. Cross country’s earliest regular season meet is August 20.