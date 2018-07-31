Dorothy Pearl Friemoth

Dorothy Pearl Friemoth, 95, of Van Wert, died at 11:55 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 15, 1923, in Van Wert, the daughter of William N. and Gertrude (Thompson) Burley, who both preceded her in death. On July 23, 1949, she married Eugene A . Friemoth, who died June 3, 2004.

She is survived by three sons, Gary Friemoth of Van Wert, David Friemoth of Chapin, South Carolina, and Bruce (Rebecca) Friemoth of Rockford; five grandchildren, Heidi Friemoth of Chapin, South Carolina, Jason Font of Bronson, Michigan, Jamie (Mickey) Font of Ohio City, Drey King of South Bend, Indiana, and Sierra King of Florida; two great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Font of Bronson, Michigan, and Austin (Kerri) Font of Rockford; five great-great-grandchildren, Fred, Alleah, Zoey, and Zack Font, and Mia King; one brother-in-law, Don (Irene) Friemoth of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Ruth Burley; a one former daughter-in-law, Helen Friemoth of New Berry, South Carolina.

A granddaughter, Kena King; eight brothers, Woodrow, Robert, Nolan, Ralph, Donald, Dale, Gale, and Ross Burley; and one sister, Rose Reeder, also preceded her in death.

She was employed at the former Overall factory as a seamstress making FFA jackets. She bowled in the Womens’ Bowling Association and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 2, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul W. Miller officiating.

There will be no visitation.

