Dean A. Becker, 69, of Convoy, died at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born February 11, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Oscar and Emma (Ackerman) Becker, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Amy Schimmoeller of Van Wert and Christopher (Angela) Becker of Kokomo, Indiana; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 3, at Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 2, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

