Crestview to hold Meet the Team night

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Athletic Department will conduct its annual Meet the Team night Monday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. All seventh through twelfth grade fall student-athletes and parents are to attend.

Meet the Team night will give the community the first opportunity to get a look at the 2018 edition of the fall sports’ squads and the high school marching band. A general information session will begin the evening for all student-athletes, parents, and community members. During this session, the players and coaches of each team will be introduced.

After the general session, individual meetings with each teams’ fall coaches will occur.

Knight Pride Booster Club memberships will be available during this event and the club’s monthly meeting will occur after individual team meetings in the study hall at approximately 7:30 p.m. Each team is required to have a minimum of two parent representatives attend KPC meetings. The Knight Pride Club supports Crestview athletics through the purchase of team uniforms, facility upgrades, and needed equipment.

All-Sports Passes will be on sale following the general session and are good for all home-sporting events (excluding invitational and tournament action) during the fall and winter sports seasons. The cost is $100 for adults and $50 per student with family pricing available. Football reserved seats will be on sale for $30 per seat. Gate prices will be $6 for varsity football games; $5 adults, $4 students for high school soccer and volleyball matches; and $4 adults, $3 students for entry into all middle school athletic events. Student varsity football season tickets will be $15.

Golden Buckeye card passes will also be available for $10 and are good for use at all athletic events with the exception of varsity football and varsity boys’ basketball.

Individual presale football tickets ($5 adult, $4 students) can be purchased on Fridays from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office. All season tickets will continue to be on sale in the athletic office.

For further information, please contact the athletic office at 419.749.9100, option No. 3.