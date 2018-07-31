Area employers receive state WC rebates

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Lima area employers can expect $20.2 million in rebate checks from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), agency officials announced during a visit to Lima.

“BWC is pleased to present the region’s employers with $20.2 million they can use to strengthen and grow their businesses,” said Barb Ingram, BWC chief financial officer. “While the money is theirs to spend as they see fit, we encourage employers to invest in workplace safety measures that prevent injuries and reduce their workers’ comp costs.”

The checks are part of a $1.5 billion rebate to Ohio employers this summer, BWC’s fourth rebate since 2013 and the agency’s largest in 20 years.

The rebates are possible because of the agency’s healthy investment income, falling claims and prudent fiscal management. The rebate brings workers’ comp savings for all Ohio employers to $8 billion since 2011.

Ingram asked employers to watch their mailboxes for the checks, which BWC is mailing in batches through the end of July. He also detailed the totals each of the region’s six counties can expect to receive:

Allen County: $7,334,675.72

Putnam County: $2,447,585.14

Hancock County: $3,920,035.24

Hardin County: $1,275,472.43

Auglaize County: $3,453,264.21

Van Wert County: $1,787,281.72

Rebate amounts going to individual public employers by county are here. Rebates for specific private employers are not public record.

Employers that participate in the Group-Retrospective Rating Program will receive checks in the fall.

BWC’s rebate also includes several safety initiatives the agency announced last month. The $44 million investment over two years includes $8 million in safety grants for law enforcement and to improve school safety and security.