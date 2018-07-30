Wetzelland 2018

The Wetzel area was hopping over the weekend as the Wetzel Motorcycle Club’s 2018 Wetzelland Motorcycle Rally provided lots of motorcycles, food, fun, and entertainment for motorcycle enthusiasts. Above, Night Ranger performs, while immediately below is a motorcycle competition, and below that, Bella Chorvas (left), granddaughter of Wetzel Motorcycle Club representative Tony Krick, sings with the band Southern Accent on the song “Stop Dragging My Heart Around.” photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent