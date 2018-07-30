Vantage announces 2018-19 orientations

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time to get ready for the new school year at Vantage.

There will be two orientation meetings to welcome new students and their parents to the school. The first orientation meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 13, for students who are enrolled in Ag & Industrial Power Tech, Auto Body, Auto Technology, Construction Equipment Technology, Carpentry, Electricity, Industrial Mechanics, Precision Machining, and Welding.

The second orientation meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, for students in the following Business and Human Services programs: Network Systems, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Interactive Media, Early Childhood Education, Health Technology, and Medical Office Management.

Both meetings will be held in the commons area at Vantage.

The evening will include a brief general session, as well as an opportunity for students and their parents to re-acquaint themselves with the Vantage building, talk to teachers, complete electronic forms, pay program fees, put money on lunch accounts, pick up class schedules, and get measured for uniforms. Payments can be made with cash, check, or online at http://www.payschoolscentral.com. All students new to Vantage and their parents should attend their respective meeting.

Students who attended Vantage last year can pick up their schedule and pay program fees from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 13-14. Parents willreceive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to fill out the required “beginning of the year” forms using the Oneview parent portal.

Returning students who are unable to pick up their schedule on the above dates should call Vantage Student Services at 419.238.5411 or 800.686.3944, extension 2126, to make arrangements to get their schedule before school starts.

The first day of school for new students is Monday, August 20, starting at 8:23 a.m. The first day of school for returning students is Tuesday, August 21. The school day runs until 2:40 p.m.

For more information, call Vantage Student Services at the number above.