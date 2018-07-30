Football practices begin

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s a sign that the new high school football season isn’t far away — the start of two-a-day practices. Today is the opening day of those practices around the area and the state.

Some teams hold one big practice session per day, while others hold split practices, hence the term two-a-days. Some teams started at dawn, while some teams around Ohio held “midnight madness” practices. Other coaches prefer to have their teams practice in the afternoon, which will be the normal time once school is in session.

Regardless, preseason practice rules are the same for all teams, including a mandatory five-day acclimatization period, which means only helmets are permitted on the first and second day of practice. Shoulder pads may be worn on days three and four, followed by full pads on day five, and full contact on the sixth day of practice.

With an eye of player safety, there are limits on the amount of full contact allowed during preseason practices and once the season begins.

The earliest possible scrimmage date is August 7, and teams may schedule up to three scrimmages. Some schools schedule three, with Van Wert being one of them. The Cougars will scrimmage Parkway at home August 7, at Versailles on August 10 and at Crestview August 17.

Crestview will scrimmage twice — at Antwerp on August 10 and home against Van Wert on August 17.

The regular season begins August 24 for most teams, although some schools will open the season the day before or the day after.

Other important dates for the 2018 high school football season include October 27, the official end of the regular season; October 28, the day playoff qualifiers and pairings are announced; November 2 and 3, regional quarterfinals; November 9 and 10, regional semifinals; November 16 and 17, regional championships; November 23 and 24, state semifinals, and November 29 through December 2, state championships.