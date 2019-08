Barn logo repainted

The man who once painted the Ohio Bicentennial logo on select barns in each of the state’s 88 counties was back in Van Wert County on Friday and Saturday. Scott Hagan, often referred to as “The Barn Artist”, repainted the logo on the side of the barn at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Hoaglin Center Road. The barn is owned by Matt Linton. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent