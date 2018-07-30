Area ODOT highway projects scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 announces the following highway constructions projects for the week of July 30:

Van Wert County

Ohio 116/Ohio 117, just east of Louth Road north of Monticello, will close August 8 for approximately three days for a culvert replacement project. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 116 will be detoured onto Ohio 117, U.S. 127, and Ohio 81, back to Ohio 116.

Ohio 117 will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 81, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 117.

Bridge repair, pavement repair and resurfacing on the following routes within the Delphos and Ottoville area will have the following impacts to traffic. Work has been suspended for approximately two weeks. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

Ohio 66, Ohio 190, and Ohio 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Ohio 66 and Ohio 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Ohio 66, Ohio 190, and Ohio 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs.

Ohio 66 and Ohio 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs.

Paulding County

Ohio 111 between Ohio 49 and Ohio 500 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. The project is expected to be completed in early August. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay.

Ohio 111 between Ohio 49 and the Indiana state line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a chip seal project. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49 between the village of Payne and the Defiance County line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a chip seal project. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49 between Bailey Street and Houck Street, within the village of Payne, will close August 6 for approximately five days for railroad crossing repair. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 500 and Ohio 111 back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by Safety Services Supply. (see map)

County Road 123, approximately a half-mile south of Ohio 114, closed June 18 through September for a bridge replacement project over Hagerman Creek. The project is part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The program provides funding for the repair or replacement of municipal and county bridges. Work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.

Ohio 637 between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, is now open following a ditch relocation project.

Putnam County

Bridge repair, pavement repair and resurfacing on the following routes within the Delphos and Ottoville area will have the following impacts to traffic (see Van Wert County above).

Ohio 65, between the southern village limits of Leipsic and the Henry County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project also includes curb ramp construction within the villages of Leipsic and Belmore. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

Ohio 109, between Road G and Road F-6, north of Ottawa, is now open following culvert inspection and pavement repair.

Ohio 109, between Ohio 613 and the Henry County line, west of Leipsic, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

Ohio 189 between Township Road 16-S and Ohio 115, west of Columbus Grove, will close July 30 for approximately five days for the replacement of two culverts. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 115, U.S. 224, and Ohio 634 back to Ohio 189. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 190 at Township Road Q, north of Fort Jennings, will close August 13 for approximately four months for the installation of a retaining wall along the Auglaize River. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224, back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction Company of Columbus. (see map)

Ohio 613 between Ohio 15 and county Road 7, between the villages of Continental and Leipsic, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.