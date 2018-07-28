VW Area Community Band to perform

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present their final park concert for the season in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert at 7 p.m., Friday, August 3. The performance is free to the public.

Music to be featured will include selections from Disney’s “The Lion King”, songs of the 1960’s, Sousa’s “Washington Post”, Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock”, and original compositions by band members Scott Turner “Reverie” and Chip Steffey’s “Cypress Ridge”.

A food stand will be available prior to the concert provided by the District Eastern Star starting at 5:00 p.m.

The band, directed by Richard Sherrick, features members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, New Bremen, Maria Stein and Rockford.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to an announced location or cancelled. Please listen to the local radio station for more information.

The band will also perform at the Van Wert Fair Music Pavilion at 4 p.m. September 1