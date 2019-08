Ribbon cutting at Hickory Sticks

Darcy Crummey, Director of Golf Operations at Hickory Sticks Golf Club, cuts the ribbon Friday on the club’s new Foot Golf and Disc Golf Course in Van Wert. Each addition features nine holes, and is free for Hickory Sticks members, YMCA members or children who participated in a golf clinic this summer. All others will be charged $5, plus a deposit for the discs. Photo by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent