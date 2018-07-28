Jail inmate caught after brief pursuit

VW independent news

An inmate at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility is facing a charge of escape after fleeing for a brief time on Friday.

According to Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, Robert K. Seibert, age 31, of Van Wert, was part of a work crew that was taking trash from the jail to a dumpster when he fled on foot.

Riggenbach said the jail employee escorting the crew immediately notified staff about Seibert taking off, and the other member of the work crew was secured inside the correctional facility. Multiple jail employees pursued Seibert, and a citizen who witnessed what was happening assisted the employees and provided information on the direction of travel the inmate took.

Corrections officers chased Seibert for two to three blocks before capturing him in the 100 block of East First St. He reported Seibert was back in custody at 5:34 p.m. approximately eight minutes after he fled.

The Sheriff said Seibert is serving a sentence for a domestic violence charge and was scheduled to be released on January 26, 2019.

The Van Wert Police Department assisted in searching for Seibert and transported him back to the correctional facility.