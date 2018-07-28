Area man dies in VW County crash

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A Friday afternoon accident at the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township claimed the life of one man, and sent another man to the hospital.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Clarence Radabaugh of Cloverdale was southbound on Route 49 shortly after 3:30 p.m., when he failed to yield to a westbound tractor-trailer driven by 47-year-old Jose Martinez of Elkhart, Indiana.

The Highway Patrol said Martinez was unable to avoid the collision and hit Radabaugh’s pickup truck, pushing it down the road. The pickup came to rest in the westbound lane, while the semi-truck went through the median and overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes.

Radabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene, while Martinez was taken by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Health, where he was treated and released.

The Patrol noted both men were wearing seat belts.

The crash closed both the east and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 for approximately 2.5 hours.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel, Van Wert EMA, Van Wert County CERT team, Gideon’s Towing, and Two A’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.