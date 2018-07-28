Town Creek Live shoot

One of the deciding factors in the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s decision to select Town Creek Live as its next photo shoot, was the performances by the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company. We knew nothing more, but it sounded interesting, and they exceeded all our expectations. In my opinion, whatever group or individual responsible for bringing them to Van Wert deserves an enormous, well-earned pat on the back.

Established in 2013, the company is based in Crystal Falls, MI and is comprised of experienced Native American dancers from a number of different tribes who perform traditional, fancy, grass, jingle and hoop dances. But they do so much more.

Their colorful and detailed apparel went beyond impressive and their authentic music blended well with their dances and commentary. I think the audience came away with a greater appreciation for the Native American culture, stories, history and values.

he second presentation later in the evening involved audience participation in some of the dances and stories and you could tell that people were enjoying the experience.

here was a lot more going on at Town Creek Live, but as you no doubt have surmised, the Woodland Sky dancers really impressed me.

The exhibits at the Van Wert County Historical Museum have been selected for the next club photoshoot, which will be on Sunday, August 12, and you don’t have to be a member to join us.