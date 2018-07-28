Town Creek Live was a success

After weeks of whirlwind preparation, the 4th Annual Town Creek Live is history. We want to thank everyone for coming out to this unique festival in less-than engaging weather. We also wish to thank Main Street Van Wert, the Van Wert Athletic Boosters and the staff and the board of directors of the Wassenberg Art Center.

Enormous amounts of thanks to the hardworking volunteers who gave of their time to make the festival successful. The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company filled the gallery with pounding drums, interpretive and inclusive dances. The dance company was brought to the art center by the generosity of Central Insurance Company. Thank you for your continued support of the Wassenberg’s mission. We all enjoyed great bands, wonderful food and even better friends.

A shout out to Kyle Wendel, Van Wert County engineer for serving as our honorable tipper of the ducks! Scrubby Bubble the Burningman art and sound car gave free rides all evening long. Hailing from Detroit, Scrubby takes about six hours to set up and tear down.

Winners of the Duck Derpy were: 3rd Place: Karla Lippi $200; 2nd Place: CMS Holdings $500; 1st Place: Tracy Baer $1500.

Market at the Wass continues on Saturdays through August 25. Make sure you stop out and pick up some fresh food. Vendor spaces are still available, so if your garden is overflowing with all the rain, gather it up and market it here. Markets begin at 9 a.m. and close up at 1 p.m. Good eating is an art.

Our third summer art camp will be starting on July 30. Each session will offer different, thought provoking projects such as felted bugs, monster masks, and mandalas. Instructor Emilie Fisher, BFA from St. Francis College is an experienced summer art camp instructor. Emilie has taught the last few years at notable camps in Indiana and Ohio. Please call the office to reserve your young artists’ space! Space is limited, scholarships are available, please call 419.238.6837 to inquire or request a scholarship. The application process is very simple. Costs per session are: WAC members $40 and non-members, $45 Call 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org for more information.

Session 3: July 30–August 3

Ages 5–11: 10 a.m.–noon

Ages 12 & up: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Our watercolor class will be going on break now until August 21. From that date it will resume on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.–noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along. We post specific ArtNight projects on our Facebook page so, check it out!

Stay tuned for more upcoming and engaging exhibits and events at the Wassenberg Art Center.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.