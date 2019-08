Baker performs

Kaitlyn Baker and her band entertained a large crowd on a beautiful night at Fountain Park on Friday. The 24-year-old country singer and songwriter is often referred to as a modern day “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She’s released several CDs, has appeared on television and has opened for powerhouse country artists Billy Currington, Craig Morgan, Travis Tritt and others. Photo by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent