Van Wert Legion team ends season

Van Wert independent sports

LANCASTER — Pemberville American Legion Post 183 defeated Van Wert American Legion Post 178 13-2 on Thursday.

Van Wert took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Clayton Alger scored on a fielder’s choice. Pemberville tied the game in the third, then pulled away with four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth for a 6-1 lead.

An RBI single by Van Wert’s Nathan Temple plated Caleb Fetzer in the bottom of the sixth, but Pemberville scored seven runs in the seventh.

The loss ended Van Wert’s state tournament run, and the team closed the season with a 20-9 record.