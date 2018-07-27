GLS speakers announced

The Global Leadership Summit has announced the list of speakers for this year’s event, scheduled for August 9 and 10 at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided both days and registration remains open until August 9 at www.trinityfriendschurch.com.

“I am very excited that we have had such great support from our local schools,” local spokesman Rich Spridgeon said. “We have students attending the Summit from Van Wert City Schools, Vantage Career Center, Wayne Trace, Lincolnview and Crestview.”

“This is a great opportunity for our young leaders to build relationships in and around our community,” Spridgeon added. “It is so important to give our future leaders the tools and the knowledge they need to want to make change happen in our community, country and abroad.”

“With this years very diverse line up I am hopeful that one person that attends the summit receives the knowledge he/she needs to go out into our community and make a difference. People that attend the Global Leadership Summit find that they receive fresh, actionable content that they are able to implement in there place of work, church, community and lives.”

List of scheduled speakers:

Craig Groeschel Co-Founder & Senior Pastor, Life.Church

Craig Groeschel is senior pastor of Life.Church, an innovative church meeting in multiple U.S. locations and globally online. Known for its missional approach utilizing the latest technology, Life.Church is the creator of the YouVersion Bible App—downloaded in every country. Groeschel speaks frequently around the world and hosts the Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast. A New York Times best-selling author, his new book, Hope in the Dark, will pre-release at the Summit.

Angela Ahrendts Senior Vice President of Retail, Apple

Angela Ahrendts is responsible for strategy, real estate & development and operations of Apple’s physical stores, online store and contact centers. Since joining Apple in 2014, she has integrated Apple’s physical and digital retail businesses to create a seamless experience for more than a billion visitors per year with the goal of educating, inspiring, entertaining and enriching communities. Prior to Apple, Ahrendts served as CEO of Burberry, leading the company through a period of outstanding global growth.

T.D. Jakes Founder and Senior Pastor, The Potter’s House Bishop

T.D. Jakes is a visionary, provocative thinker and entrepreneur who serves as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church. Named “America’s Best Preacher” by TIME Magazine, Jakes’ reach and presence spans film, television, radio and books, including his most recent New York Times bestseller, Soar! Build Your Vision from the Ground Up, and his latest film, Faith Under Fire.

Simon Sinek New York Times Best-selling Author; Optimist

Simon Sinek is an unshakable optimist. He believes in a bright future and our ability to build it together. Best known for popularizing the concept “Start With Why,” his talk on this topic is the third most watched TED talk of all time. A New York Times best-selling author, Sinek’s next book, The Infinite Game, is due out October 2018.

Sheila Heen Founder, Triad Consulting Group; Faculty, Harvard Law School

Sheila Heen has spent two decades at the Harvard Negotiation Project, specializing in our most difficult conversations— where disagreements are strong, emotions run high and relationships become strained. Her firm, Triad Consulting Group, works with executive teams to strengthen working relationships, work through tough conversations and make sound decisions together. Her most recent New York Times bestseller is Thanks for the Feedback: The Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well.

Erwin McManus Author, Futurist, Founder of Mosaic, Los Angeles

Erwin McManus is senior pastor of MOSAIC, a church in Los Angeles known for its innovation, creativity, diversity and social entrepreneurism. A thought-provoking communicator, McManus has spoken to more than a million people in 50 countries on leadership, creativity and culture. A recent cancer survivor, his latest book, The Last Arrow, is about leaving nothing undone and living with relentless ambition and no regrets.

Danny Meyer Restaurateur; TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People”

Danny Meyer is CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack. Highly acclaimed for some of New York’s most beloved restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, in 2015 he was named one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” Meyer’s New York Times best-selling book, Setting the Table, examines the power of hospitality in restaurants, business and life.

David Livermore, Ph.D. President, Cultural Intelligence Center; Best-selling Author

David Livermore is a social scientist in global leadership and cultural intelligence—the capability to relate effectively across culturally diverse situations which transcend ethnic, organizational, generational, gender and other contexts. As president and partner at the Cultural Intelligence Center, he has provided training and consulting in 100 countries. Livermore has authored several books, including Leading with Cultural Intelligence and Driven by Difference: How Global Companies Fuel Innovation through Diversity.

Dr. Nthabiseng Legoete Founder & CEO, Quali Health; Social Entrepreneur

Dr. Nthabiseng Legoete is a medical practitioner who is passionate about improving access to primary healthcare. Motivated by her faith and own family story, her vision is to make quality primary healthcare affordable for all global citizens in emerging markets. Legoete founded Quali Health in Johannesburg, South Africa. Currently serving more than 600 patients a day at four facilities, in 2018 they are expected to grow to 30 facilities.

Rory Vaden Best-selling Author; Co-Founder, Southwestern Consulting

Rory Vaden is the world’s leading expert on self-discipline and enhancing productivity. The co-founder of Southwestern Consulting, he helps clients in more than 35 countries grow their business and provide a better customer experience. A New York Times best-selling author, Vaden’s latest book, Procrastinate on Purpose, radically changes the way you think about time so you can overcome stalled productivity and reclaim time in your everyday life.

Rasmus Ankersen Best-selling Author; Entrepreneur

Rasmus Ankersen is an expert on performance development and a trusted advisor to businesses and athletes around the world. He is the chairman of FC Midtjylland in Denmark and a director of Brentford FC in England, two of the world’s most innovative football (soccer) clubs recognized for their use of big data to drive decision- making. Ankersen’s most recent book, Hunger in Paradise, details how organizations can remain successful by eliminating complacency.

Strive Masiyiwa Founder & Chairman, Econet Group; Philanthropist

Strive Masiyiwa is chairman of Econet, a global telecommunications group with operations, investments and offices in more than 20 countries. A Zimbabwean businessman based in London, in 2014 and 2017 he was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.” Considered one of Africa’s most generous humanitarians, Masiyiwa and his wife are members of the Giving Pledge and have supported the education of more than 250,000 African orphans in the last 20 years.

John C. Maxwell Leadership Expert; Best-selling Author

Coach John C. Maxwell, a #1 New York Times best-selling author, coach and speaker, was identified in recent years as the No. 1 leader in business by the American Management Association and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. His organizations—The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team and EQUIP—have trained more than six million leaders in every nation. His latest book is Developing the Leader Within You 2.0.

Carla Harris Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley

One of the most influential women on Wall Street, Carla Harris was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” Fortune’s “Most Influential List” and Black Enterprise’s “Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business.” She is actively involved in her community and is a member of the board of overseers of Harvard University and of the board of directors of the Walmart Corporation. Harris is the author of Expect to Win and Strategize to Win.