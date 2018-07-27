Republicans seeking treasurer applicants

Submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst recently announced her retirement, and the county’s Republican Central Committee is tasked with naming her replacement.

Van Wert County residents who are interested or believe themselves qualified for that position should apply by forwarding a letter of interest and resume to County Republican chairman Thad Lichtensteiger at thadlichtensteiger@gmail.com.

The deadline for submitting an application is August 15. Interviews will be conducted during the first week of September.