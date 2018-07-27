Random thoughts: Late July edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Congratulations are in order, Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton, and parents and fans are among this week’s random thoughts.

Van Wert Legion Post 178

What an incredible story this has been. After a 10-year break, Legion ball returned to Van Wert with a vengeance.

Coached by Chad Ehrnsberger, this talented squad put together a more than solid season and qualified for the state tournament. Not bad for a team that didn’t exist last year.

Legion Post 178 lost back-to-back games at the state tournament in Lancaster, but that certainly shouldn’t take away from what this team did this season.

Congratulations to Coach Ehrnsberger and his team.

Van Wert ACME

Congratulations to the Van Wert ACME baseball team on an exciting season and an exciting state tournament run.

The Cougars battled to advance to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons, but fell 4-0 to two time defending state champion Archbold in the semifinals.

Thanks for a great summer of baseball.

Van Wert County baseball

If you look back, you’ll realize that Van Wert County teams did well during baseball season.

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview all enjoyed successful high school baseball seasons. Throw in ACME and Legion ball, and it’s safe to say it was an extraordinarily fun year.

Jim Wharton

Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton is now a member of two Halls of Fame, and deservedly so.

Wharton was inducted into the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame two years ago, and was inducted into the ACME baseball Hall of Fame last weekend.

Wharton is a great coach, is obviously dedicated to the game and a pleasure to talk to. Yes, he has an outstanding record in terms of wins and losses, but it’s deeper than that. He knows how to treat people right.

Crestview high school guidance counselor Dave Springer said it best.

“Of all the things I could say about him, I will always admire how he treated his players. God gives kids different abilities and skills but Jim treats the All-State kids and the freshman the same.”

“He creates that environment with his staff and players. “That is why his relationships with his current and former players is so special.”

I wish more coaches at all levels were more like Jim Wharton.

Fall sports

It hardly seems possible that football practice officially begins on Monday, but that’s the case. August 24 is when the regular season kicks off.

Practices for all other fall sports will begin August 1.

Here’s wishing all area student athletes the best of luck.

Parents and fans

With the fall sports season rapidly approaching, a note to parents of all student athletes – give coaches and officials a break.

I’ve covered sports for a long time, and I’m not alone in saying hostility has grown toward coaches and officials, not just at the high school level, but at all levels.

Not every student athlete can be the quarterback, the running back, the basketball guard that averages 28 points per game, the pitcher that averages 14 strikeouts a game.

If your son or daughter works hard and comes in with the right attitude, he or she will play. Regardless if it’s at the varsity, junior varsity or middle school level, it’s as simple as that.

No, the coach doesn’t have it out for your son or daughter. No, the coach isn’t playing favorites. No, pressuring a coach to play your son or daughter isn’t going to help. Look, coaches aren’t perfect. None of us are. But don’t be the parent that does nothing but complain about the coach or team. Don’t be the parent that looks and sounds foolish in the stands.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t disagree or grumble. That’s part of sports and part of being a fan. But let’s face it – some people could take it down a notch or two.

As far the officials, they’re just doing their job. Do they miss calls? Yes. They’re human. Are there better officials than others? Yes. Are they throwing a game? No, that’s ridiculous.

I’ve actually heard people in the stands complaining about high school officials being paid off to throw a high school game. Stop and think about this – does anyone really think an official is going to throw a Division IV non-conference regular season basketball game?

It sounds like a cliche, but it’s true – regardless if your team wins or loses, the sun will still rise the next day.

As always, if you have thoughts on comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.