Janet L. Smith

Janet L. Smith, 70, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday evening, July 24, 2018, at her residence.

She was born December 26, 1947, to Leland D. and Grace L. (Mellencamp) Bushong, who are both deceased.

Janet was an insurance agent for HBW Insurance and then retired from Purmort Brothers Insurance, both of Van Wert. She loved to play cards and loved gardening. She was a member of the Van Wert Master Gardeners.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Jeff) Lautzenheiser, of Van Wert, and Kent (Kitty) Smith of Steubenville; her grandchildren, Morgan Magowan, Daniel Magowan, and Aydin Lautzenheiser; her step-grandchildren Josh Lautzenheiser, Kasie (Rob) Adkins, and Danielle (Dusty) McClain. Janet’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to be with them and spend as much time as she could with them.

Private services will be held.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Master Gardeners or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family.