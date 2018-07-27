Flag football registrations needed

A reminder that flag football and flag football cheerleading teams are forming at the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department.

Flag football teams and flag football cheer squads will consist of 5-7 year olds and 8-10 year old players. Depending on the number of athletes who sign up, 5-7 year olds will play Tuesdays, while 8-10 year olds will play on Thursdays. If a substantial amount of players are not signed up, all games will be played on Tuesdays.

There is a fee of $35 dollars for both Flag Football and Flag Football Cheerleading. Registration Forms are due no later than August 3. Parents must also register themselves and their child on nflflag.com. Directions for registering online can be found on the Van Wert Parks Department’s Facebook page.

For more information go to vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com or call 419.238.9121.