Presbyterian Church makes donation

The Van Wert First Presbyterian Church is one of the area churches that help support “The Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen” in Lima. The Soup Kitchen feeds both body and spirit of people in the area with food for the hungry, clothing for the needy, a place of rest and comfort for the weary, and fellowship in a Christian atmosphere. Free meals are served from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday through Friday .Over 40,000 meals were served during 2017. The Soup Kitchen Mission is supported by over 50 churches in the area, private individuals and businesses with donations of funds, food, supplies, personal hygiene items and volunteer workers. The Soup Kitchen accepts no financial support or food from any government agencies or programs. Presenting a mission support check to Soup Kitchen Director Randy Kimpel meal are: Van Wert Presbyterian Church members: Earl Green, Leslie Wilkin, Louis Crow, Soup Kitchen Director Randy Kimpel, Barb Everidge and Fred Early. photo submitted