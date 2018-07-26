Local dancers earn high honors

Dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks in Van Wert attended the Encore Talent Productions National Dance Competition in Mason, Ohio at the end of June. The best dance groups from the surrounding states competed at this competition. All of the groups also brought home top overall high scores. The studio was awarded for Most Creative for their Musical Theatre number to “Clue”. The large group clogging number performing to “Play That Sax” (pictured below) earned first overall in the large group division and was recognized in the Best of the Best and was then selected as the winner, earning them the title of national champions. The Musical Theatre production performing to “Clue” was also named Best of the Best out of the lines and productions. Olivia Treece was also in the junior solo Best of the Best competition. photo submitted