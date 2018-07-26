Japanese delegates visiting Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

22 Japanese delegates, made up of 16 students and six adults are spending the week in Van Wert as part of a youth cultural exchange with sister city Sumoto, Japan.

The delegates flew into Fort Wayne on Tuesday and arrived in Van Wert a short time later, then were paired with host families. The remainder of the time here is being spent visiting various local attractions, such as Brumback Library, the Van Wert County Courthouse, the Central Fire Museum, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, a tour of a local dairy farm and Friday’s concert at Fountain Park. The youths will also have the opportunity to enjoy nomal U.S. teenage life with their host families, and the adult delegates are scheduled to play a round of golf at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

The entire group will enjoy airplane rides on Saturday and a going away party with hamburgers and hot dogs at Franklin Park that night, before returning to Japan.

Bill Walls, Chairman of the Van Wert Sister City Cultural Exchange Program said he believes it’s beneficial to all involved.

“It allows youths to experience different cultures expands their minds and beliefs,” Walls explained. “They get to experience everyday life of another culture from a youth perspective.”

“As far as the adults that participate, they are able to build business relationships and shape the minds of youth in regards to the world outside of Van Wert, outside of Ohio, outside of North America,” Walls added.

Speaking through an interpreter, two of the delegates – 16-year-old Ayako Tsumori and 17-year-old Chihiro Ichihara marveled at how different things are in the U.S., compared to Japan.

“The housing here is so big, it seems like something in a movie,” Tsumori said.

“I’ve noticed a lot of green (space), much different than back home,” Ichihara said.

Both teens noted that they’re excited to learn more about daily American life during their visit.

As part of the exchange program 13 local delegates will travel to Sumoto City for 8-10 days in 2019. A rigorous screening process, which included school records, letters of recommendation and an essay was used to decide who would be selected for the trip.

Each student will stay with host families to experience the culture first hand, and will tour sites such as Hiroshima and Tokyo.

“The trip to Japan will cost approximately $2500 per person,” Walls said. “Our committee goal is to raise enough funds to cover at least half of the students cost.”

“Currently we have a number of fundraisers scheduled such as selling fall mums, an Japanese art event at the Wassenberg, and a golf outing,” Walls added.

More information on the fundraisers will be available in coming weeks.