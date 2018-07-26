22 people appear for criminal hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

22 people appeared over the last week for various criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two of the defendants were sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield.

Jasmine Diemer, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 months on each of two fourth degree felony counts of aggravated drug trafficking. The sentences will run concurrently with credit for 28 days served. Diemer also forfeited $519 in currency to the Van Wert Police Department.

Zachariah Germann, 30, Van Wert, was sentenced on Monday to one year of community control sanctions, one year of intensive probation, 90 days in jail (suspended), a $1000 fine (suspended) and 30 additional days of jail at a later date. He was also ordered to attend anger management class, perform 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay costs and a monthly probation fee on two counts of assault, misdemeanors of the first degree.

Four defendants were arraigned on different charges.

Nicholas Metcalfe, Jr., 36, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of theft, a felony of the fifth degree, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and Judge Burchfield scheduled a pretrial hearing for Tuesday, August 7.

Tabari Casey, 34, of Fort Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond with waiver of extradition and a pretrial was set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 8.

Scott McDonley, 34, of Celina, entered a not guilty plea to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was given a surety bond, although he is being held on a current prison sentence. A pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

Daniel Flory III, 61, Miamisburg, OH, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony, and theft from a person in a protected class, also a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

Eight people changed their pleas this week.

Bryan Kenneth Lynch, 26, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was re-released on a surety bond with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30, after a pre-sentence investigation.

Dustin Akers, 40, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty for failing to provide change of address as sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30.

Robbie Coffey, Jr., 31, of St. Marys, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor of the first degree. M1. He was sentenced by Judge Burchfield to 30 days in jail with work release, beginning Wednesday, August 1. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Dezmond Bywaters, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to five counts of importuning, a fifth degree felony, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fifth degree, and four counts of illegal use of minors in nudity oriented performance, a fifth degree felony. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Thursday, August 30.

Milo Holt, Jr., 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to gggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Korbin Taylor, 20, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of Forgery, fifth degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Stephen Barnhart, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Melissa Nihiser, 32, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She also admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug test. Sentencing set for 9 a.m. Thursday, August 30.

Five defendants waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial this week.

Michael Closson, 68, of Delphos, signed a time waiver on Monday and requested additional time to prepare his case. His trial was set for November 15.

Kevin Davies, Jr., 28, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver on Wednesday and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

Cyle Black, 32, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case.

Cristina Donate-McClure, 29, of Van Wert, requested to attend a treatment program while her case is pending. Her request was granted by Judge Burchfield.

Alissa Rooks, 26, of Paulding, signed a time waiverand requested additional time to prepare her case.

Three people appeared in court to answer to probation violation charges this week.

Christopher Lindeman, 30, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug test. He was sentenced to to two years community control under the same conditions as before, plus 60 days jail, an additional 30 days jail at later date, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fee and court costs.

Joshua Finfrock, 33, of Cecil, denied violating his probation by committing another crime. A hearing set for 11 a.m. Monday, August 13.

Joaquin Estrada, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu program by failing to report to probation and failing to appear for drug testing. He was set for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30. He was released on a surety bond with twice a week reporting.