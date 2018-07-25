Wee Care Learning Center gets a boost

Submitted information

Sometimes opportunities only come along once in a lifetime. In the case of Wee Care Learning Center, that opportunity is here and ready to be realized.

Central Mutual Insurance has committed up to $250,000 in matching community funds to be used for the benefit of Wee Care, namely in the form of ongoing capital improvement projects. Specifically, Central will match what supporters of Wee Care and the community can raise, up to the $250,000 mark. That could mean a total of $500,000 for Wee Care to continue with top-rated infant, daycare, preschool, and after school programs.

Established in 1979, Wee Care has served thousands of children and families with little fanfare. The not-for-profit fills an important need in the community with programs that allow families to have a quality childcare experience as parents work to financially provide for their loved ones.

Wee Care, with the financial assistance of the community, built a new facility back in 2005 and continues operations there today. As a not-for profit, it is a mission of the board and administration to keep a fee structure that is affordable while being fiscally responsible.

“We understand that young families can have challenges to make ends meet”, Faith Fabian, Director at the Center said. “We are committed to reasonable fees that support those in the community who can benefit from our services.”

Wee Care is committed to maintaining the building for the long term.

“Seemingly all of a sudden, our building is now 13 years old and does require attention”, Board President Scott Heffner said. “The great thing is that the Center is heavily used 12 hours a day, 5 days a week.”

With heavy use comes ongoing needs such as upkeep of HVAC, kitchen and laundry equipment, carpeting, lighting, playground equipment, parking lots, etc. These expenses are a challenge to address, while keeping the services affordable.

Central Mutual as stepped in to provide an important part of the long-term puzzle.

“We recognize what an important service Wee Care is providing to the community”, Bill Purmort, President and Chairman of the Board of Central stated. “Wee Care has been a childcare key to hundreds of Central employees and their families and impacts many other employers and their staff as well.”

The Van Wert County Foundation is also playing an important role in this effort.

“All the funds raised and matched by Central will be managed by the Foundation in the form of a Permanent Charitable Organization Fund that specifically benefits Wee Care,” Seth Baker, Secretary of the Foundation said.

Wee Care will be the beneficiary of investment proceeds for years to come.

“We are extremely excited to get this campaign off the ground”, stated John White, Campaign Chair for the project said. “Getting the initial campaign funding to over $122,000 with the Central match, before going to the community, shows our commitment to this effort and to the long-term well being of Wee Care.”

For additional information on how you can help to support this worthy cause, contact John White at 419.203.1217.