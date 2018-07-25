VW County unemployment up slightly

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Van Wert County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.2 percent in May to 4.1 percent in June, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Numbers from ODJFS show Van Wert County had 14,200 people employed last month, while 600 reported being unemployed, an increase of 100 people.

Despite the slight increase in unemployment, Van Wert County still had one of the lowest jobless rates in Ohio, ranking 80th out of 88 counties. Auglaize County (3.9 percent) was 85th, while Putnam County (3.7 percent) and Mercer County (3.3 percent) had the lowest rates in the Buckeye State.

Paulding County and Allen County each saw a one percent increase in unemployment last month – 4.7 percent and 5.1 percent respectively.

The counties with the highest unemployment rate in June were in southern or southeastern Ohio. Monroe County had the highest jobless rate (7.9 percent), followed by Meigs County (7.8 percent), Athens County (7.6 percent) Adams County (7.5 percent), Jackson and Scioto counties (7.4 percent) Coshocton County (7.2 percent) and Jefferson County (7.0 percent).

Ohio’s overall unemployment rate rose from 4.3 to 4.5 percent in June.