Paul Hitchcock

Paul Hitchcock, 67, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Paul is one of God’s great warriors and he fought his battle against cancer courageously.

Paul was born August 26, 1950, to Franklin Hitchcock, who preceded him in death, and Juanema (McElhannon) Hitchcock, who survives in South Carolina.

Paul was a devout Christian who loved his God completely and without wavering; he attended Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Beth (Lehman) Hitchcock; his son, Cobey (Dondi) Hitchcock; his daughter, Shelby (John Jr.) Howard; and his grandchildren, Dalton Hitchcock, Neely Hitchcock, Grayson Hitchcock, Azlin Hitchcock, Jayde Hitchcock, and Malachi Parsons. He is also survived by his sisters, Darragh (Jon) Geist and Laura Williams. Also surviving are his two best furry friends who were like kids to him, Buster and Bailey, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight Hitchcock.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 27, from noon-2 p.m. at Atchley’s Smoky Mountain Chapel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery, also in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.