Many attractions at Ohio State Fair

The 2018 Ohio State Fair is underway in Columbus and one of the main attractions is this year’s butter sculpture, which honors the 1983 classic movie “A Christmas Story.” Some of the movie was filmed in Ohio.

It took sculptors about 400 hours in a 46 degree cooler to create the art from more than a ton of butter.

Nearly 200 vendors are selling food ranging from traditional fair fare to dozens of deep fried items, including cheesecake, grilled cheese, gummy bears, mashed potatoes and tacos. A number of food vendors also have gluten-free items.

In addition to rides, other attractions include the Budweiser Clydesdales, camel rides, a parade, pig races and the annual Sale of Champions livestock auction.

This year’s Ohio State Fair musical entertainment includes The Beach Boys, Reba McEntire, TLC, En Vogue, The Commodores, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Cheap Trick and Styx, plus performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Marching Band and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 5, and daily admission is $10 for adults 13-59, $8 for children 5-12 and seniors 60 and over, and free for children under five. Ride coupons are $1 each and a Ride All-Day Wristband Vouchers are $25.

Admission gates are open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day, except for August 5, when the gates will close at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Ohio State Fair, go to ohiostatefair.com.