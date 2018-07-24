Ronald D. Neate

Ronald D. Neate, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born January 27, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Harry T. and Helen L. (Ault) Neate, who both preceded him in death.

He was a member of Trinity Friends Church, Moose Lodge 1320 and Elks Lodge 1197, all of Van Wert, and Eagles Aerie 471 of Delphos. He was a devoted father and husband who worked countless hours to provide for his family.

He never missed a sporting event or any other celebration that involved his family — he was always his family’s biggest cheerleader. He loved nothing more than having all of his family over for the holidays and other special occasions. You would always find him behind the grill making sure no one left hungry. Last, and certainly not least, he would do anything for his family in time of need.

He is survived by his widow, Pamela (Oehlers) Neate of Van Wert; his children, Karla C. (Ricky) Lamb of Van Wert, April (Chris) Schmidt of Seattle, Washington, Bradley A. (Gail) Maunz of Van Wert, Sean P. Neate of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shane W. Neate of Van Wert, Kyle D. (Connie) Maunz of Grand Rapids (Ohio), Aaron T. (Jessica) Neate of Cincinnati, and Adam S. (Randi) Neate of Solon; a brother, Roger Lee (Pat) Neate of Van Wert; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Two sons, Blaine E. Neate and Eric M. Maunz; and a grandson, Michael A. Irwin, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating.

A time for friends and family to visit and remember Ron will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Judes-Shriners-Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Brickner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.