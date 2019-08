Ribbon cut on new VW business

Gayle Williams cut the ribbon Monday on his new business, Stonekote Epoxywerks. Stonekote Epoxywerks refinishes worn out countertops, vanities and tables with the look of natural stone, without the expensive cost. The business, which serves a 50 mile radius, is located at 721 Perry Street in Van Wert, and has a web address of www.stonekote.net. Photo by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent