Cougars fall to Archbold

Van Wert’s Jake Lautzenheiser tries to beat the throw to first base during Monday’s ACME state semfinal game against Archbold at Defiance High School. Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Blue Streaks won the game 4-0. Archbold scored a run in the third inning, another in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Van Wert was held to six hits in the game – two by Ryan Hollingsworth, and one each by Hayden Maples, Owen Treece, Lennon Bartley and Jaxson Amweg. The Blue Streaks will play Bryan for the state championship, while Van Wert’s season ends at 19-6. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson