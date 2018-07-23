Van Wert advances to state semis

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — A strong pitching performance by Lawson Blackmore, coupled with two late runs pushed Van Wert one step closer to a state ACME baseball title.

The Cougars defeated Versailles 2-0 at Defiance on Sunday to advance to today’s state semifinals against Archbold, a 5-0 winner over Perrysburg on Sunday.

Blackmore struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits in 6.1 innings on the mound. Owen Treece pitched the remainder of the game and held the Tigers without a hit.

Haden Maples scored on a Versailles error in the fifth inning, then Jake Lautzenheiser’s RBI double the following inning scored Jalen McCracken from second base. Lautzenheiser, Maples, Keaton Brown and Ryan Hollingsworth each had two hits, while TJ Reynolds, and Lennon Bartley each had one hit.

Versailles had four errors in the game and stranded six base runners. Van Wert left 11 on base.

Today’s state semifinal game against Archbold will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Defiance High School. The winner will advance to the state championship game, scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.