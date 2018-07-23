Town Creek Live!

Although the weather didn’t cooperate all that much, there were still plenty of people out to enjoy the events and activities related to this year’s Town Creek Live! festival. The event, held on Central Avenue and at Wassenberg Art Center, included the annual Duck Derby Race (see video farther down), good food, and entertainment that included a Native American dance group (see video below) and band. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent