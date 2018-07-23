Area woman dies in Putnam County crash

VW independent/submitted information

MARION TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Road E and County Road 22, in Putnam County.

Cindy R. Adams, 58, of Oakwood, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported by air ambulance to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lim, where she was placed in the intensive care unit. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three others, Michelle Mayes, 46, Mikayla R. Mayes, 16, and McKenzy Mayes, 13, all of Lexington, Kentucky, sustained minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene.

According to troopers, Adams was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and was stopped at a stop sign in the eastbound lane of County Road E, at the intersection with County Road 22. She then failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection, where her vehicle was hit by a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Mikayla Mayes.

Investigating troopers said Adams was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, adding that injuries could have been minimized if seatbelts had been in use. The Patrol reminds motorists to always buckle up, and to use caution at intersections, allowing ample time for vehicles that have the right of way.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Fire and EMS, Continental Fire and EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, and R & O Towing.