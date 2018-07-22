Dean H. Smith

Dean H. Smith, 82, of Convoy, died at 11:13 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 4, 1936, in Van Wert County, the son of Homer A. and Ruth (Greenawalt) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Pat (Harden) Smith of Convoy; three children, Shelly Early of Muncie, Indiana, and Roger (Shelly) Smith and Dana (Bobbie) Smith, both of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Smith of Van Wert; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and twin brother, Dale Smith of Van Wert.

A son Jeffrey D. Smith; and five brothers, Donald, Robert, Richard, Fred, and Kenneth Smith, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy. Burial will in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.