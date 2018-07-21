PPEC Operation Roundup donates $$

Submitted information

PAULDING –Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. More than $12,300 in second-quarter grants was distributed to 11 local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up.

Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.

Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2010, it has provided more than $380,000 to 124 organizations in Indiana and Ohio.

The most recent recipients are Paulding County EMA, Crane Township/Cecil Fire Department, Antwerp Rotary Club, Antwerp Ball Association, House of Love Ministries, Putnam County Special Olympics, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, John Paulding Historical Society, and the Grover Hill, Fort Jennings, and Auglaize fire departments. A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process.

Nonprofits or organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 800.686.2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop. To view the photos and details about what each grant will purchase, check out PPEC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/Paulding.Putnam.EC/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1385477411587111.