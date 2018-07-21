Community Days hosts KOI drag races

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days KOI Drag Racing will be held Friday, July 21, at the Edgewood Park Truck Pull Arena.

Elimination will begin at 7 p.m., with practice starting two hours prior (track permitting). Edgewood Park is located at 643 N. Main St. in Convoy (a mile south of U.S. 30 on Ohio 49 south).

Admission for the event is as follows: bleacher seats $5 (children under 10 are free), while pit area admission is a $10 entry fee, with 100 percent payback in all classes. All diesel classes are $20, with 100 percent payback.

No coolers will be permitted. Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase, with proceeds to support Convoy Community Days and local organizations.

All KOI Drag Racing rules apply. Visit Facebook (KOI Drag Racing), access the KOI website at www.koidragracing.com,or call 859.576.7380 or 859.352.9417 for rules and other information.

There is a class for everyone: Kids, ATVs/dirt bikes, Modified, Open, 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive, Diesel, Gas-Modified Trucks, Buggies, and Semis.

Convoy is doing an open class for both gas and diesel trucks.