Airport project donation

Van Wert County Airport Manager Steve Bailey (left) accepts a pledge commitment of $50,000 from Ken Langhals, CEO of K & M Tire, a Delphos-based company. Langhals and his pilot flew in to personally deliver the pledge letter and to demonstrate support for the $1.25 million fundraising campaign that will pay for a new terminal and enable extension of the runway. K & M uses a TBM 700 airplane to visit their locations in the Midwest from North Dakota down through Texas and their more recent locations in the Northeast.photo provided