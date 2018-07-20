VWCF hosts scholarship recipient event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation recently hosted its annual scholarship celebration. This event was held at Wassenberg Art Center to recognize student scholarship recipients’ accomplishments and provide an opportunity for them to connect with other recipients, as well as the Foundation’s Board of Trustees and staff.

Several recipients took this opportunity to learn about the donor fund associated with their scholarship. Many felt it was essential to know the person or family who established the fund and assisted in their education and future.

Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker provided valuable information about The Foundation’s scholarship process and qualifications.

“Students who have completed the equivalent of one year in college are eligible, provided they have a 2.75 accumulative grade point average,” Baker noted. “Students who have received a scholarship must maintain a 3.0 accumulative grade point average to warrant continuation of future scholarship opportunities.”

VWCF Trustee Gary Clay, who also chairs its Scholarship Committee, spoke to guests about the scholarship program and its “learn and return” philosophy.

“Learn, continue your education, gain experiences and knowledge,” Clay said. “However, know that you can return. There are opportunities right here in our communities. Bring those experiences and that knowledge to build the future of our community.”

The Van Wert County Foundation awards annual scholarships through an application and review process. For 2018, 314 recipients received a total of $896,260 provided through funds established for scholarship purposes.

The Van Wert County Foundation, a non-profit community organization serving Van Wert County and the surrounding area, inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and the community. By supporting purpose, inspiring growth, and building the future, The Foundation facilitated more than $3 million in charitable giving last year.

For more information about The Van Wert County Foundation scholarship program, visit www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org. To learn how to establish a scholarship fund, contact Baker at 419.238.1743 or email info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.