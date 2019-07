Park concert moved indoors to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

Due to potentially inclement weather, tonight’s Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert, Summer Breezin’, is being moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Seals & Croft and America as Summer Breezin’ plays tunes from two of the biggest soft rock bands of the era.