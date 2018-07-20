Jack L. Stahr

Jack L. Stahr, 88, passed away Friday morning, July 20, 2018, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born January 30, 1930, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son Leo and Mary K. Stahr, who both preceded him in death. On October 8, 1955, he married the former Elsie Mae Miller, who died December 12, 2015.

Survivors include a brother, Jerry Stahr of Lake Placid, Florida; two sisters, Dollie Brown of Bishop, California, and Rose Knotick of Baltimore, Maryland; and several nephews and nieces.

A son, Steven Jack Stahr, and three sisters, Betty Wachs, Terri Costanzo, and Kathy Crawford, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

There will be calling an hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Lung Association.

