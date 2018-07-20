Jace Dmitri Sanders

Jace Dimitri Sanders, infant son of Emily Bollenbacher and Joseph Sanders of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, just hours after his birth.

In addition to his parents, Jace is survived by his sisters and brother: Josslyn Bollenbacher, Alana Sanders, Shane Brister, and Tessa Hunnaman; his grandparents, Cynthia (Doug) Jones of Venedocia, Todd Bollenbacher of Rockford, and Ray and Mariann Sanders of New Bremen.

Funeral services will be observed privately by the family.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.