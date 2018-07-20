Info announced for ‘When Pigs Fly’ event

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents are invited to join the United Way of Van Wert County at the 12th annual Rib Fest for the “When Pigs Fly” event held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Organizers will drop numbered plastic pigs from a Van Wert Fire Departmentladder truck at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 4. Two lucky winners will receive one of the following cash prizes: $500 for the pig that lands closest to the target and $100 to the pig that lands farthest away. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the United Way Office, from any United Way board member, or at the fairgrounds during Van Wert Rib Fest.

United Way of Van Wert County is located at 136 E. Main St. For more information, call 419.238.6689, email unitedway109@gmail.com, or visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.