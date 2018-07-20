Rib Fest food vendors, activities, listed

VW independent/submitted information

The 12th annual Van Wert Rib Fest is just around the corner. Of course, the focus is on great food prepared by some of the region’s best grill masters. This year’s line-up includes After Hours BBQ from Orrville; BG’s Main Event from Rittman; Low & Slow BBQ from Fort Wayne, Indiana; Pigtails BBQ from West Salem; Smoke Shack BBQ from Pickerington; and Timmy’s BBQ from Garrett, Indiana. These “ribbers” participate in rib events all over the Midwest and Timmy’s BBQ has been featured on Carnival Eats on the Food Channel.

Other vendors include C & J’s Shaved Ice, Rismiller Concessions, Sycamore Ice Cream, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Audrey’s Pumpkin Rolls & Gourmet Cake Rolls, and Wink’s Treats.

But food is not the only reason to come to Rib Fest. There are many other activities for the whole family to enjoy. On Friday evening at 6 p.m., First Financial Bank and Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ are sponsoring a rib-eating contest. This year, participants will be Van Wert County first responders. Come on out and see who can eat the most ribs in five minutes.

On Saturday morning, the spotlight will be on young people as Rib Fest will be hosting the 12th annual Rib Fest Wiffleball Tournament. Teams are still needed. To register, go to the Rib Fest website at www.vanwertribfest.comto download an entry form, or call 419.238.9378 or Brent Kohn at 419.238.1080 for more information. There will be two brackets: one for players 15 and younger and the other for players ages 16 to adult. Entry fee is $80 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Van Wert Pride Girls Softball team. Deadline for entries is Monday, July 30.

At 1 p.m., the annual Corn Hole Tournament will begin. There will be cash prizes for the tournament, with a 100 percent payout.

Teams can pre-register by going to the Rib Fest website and downloading the entry form, while same day registration will begin at noon. Entry fee is $40 per team. The tournament is being organized by Lautza-Palooza.

Registration for the Rib Fest Car Show will begin at 3 p.m. Pre-registration can also be completed by going to the Rib Fest website and downloading the entry form. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Categories include best GM, Ford, Mopar, Import, Truck, Patina, Farthest Traveled, Oldest Car, and Young Gun (young builder). Custom Trophy awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

United Way of Van Wert County will be dropping its pigs for the “When Pigs Fly” event at 4 p.m. Saturday (see story below).

At 4:30 p.m., pig races sponsored by Van Wert County 4-H will be held, with proceeds going to 4-H programs. Come out early and place bets on a favorite pig.

Musical entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission charge or parking charge, thanks to the generous support of area sponsors, which include Cooper Farms, Avangrid Renewables, Edward Jones Investments-Ryan Lindemann, Citizens National Bank, WERT/WKSD Radio, Steve Wood Trucking, Dale and Marcia Davies, First Financial Bank, Leland Smith Insurance, Scott Equity Exchange, Purmort Brothers, Young’s Trash Service, Ayers Mechanical, First Bank of Berne, Van Wert Propane, Martha Balyeat, Koch Law Office, Miller Precision, Van Wert Manor, and Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance.