Area athletes earn scholarships

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates, including 10 from the area, following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.

Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000. The point system used in each district is described below.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2018 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients (Northwest District, area athletes)

Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Brendan Siefker, Ottoville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Chase Sumner, Ada – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Samuel Broering, Coldwater – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Haley Hawk, Rockford Parkway – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Johnston, Wapakoneta – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Enoch Jones, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Brooke Kleman, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Lucke, Kalida – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete