WKSD/WERT release broadcast schedules
Van Wert independent sports
Radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released their broadcast schedules for the 2018 high school football season.
WKSD coverage will again center around such schools at Crestview, Wayne Trace, Paulding and Antwerp, while WERT will continue as “The Voice of the Cougars” by broadcasting all 10 of Van Wert’s regular season games. All broadcasts will include pregame coverage and all games will kick off at 7 p.m.
In addition to the radio, all games will stream live at www.go997.com, www.wert1220.com, each station’s free mobile app, and at www.thevwindependent.com.
Kenny Stabler and Shawn Gerber will provide play-by-play and color commentary on WSKD, and Scott Alan and Ron Burt will call the action on WERT.
WKSD 99.7FM
August 24 – Paulding at Wayne Trace
August 31 – Crestview at Hicksville
September 7 – Antwerp at Paulding
September 14 – Tinora at Wayne Trace
September 21 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace
September 28 – Wayne Trace at Fairview
October 5 – Crestview at Ada
October 12 – Ada at Paulding
October 19 – Hicksville at Antwerp
October 26 – Crestview at Paulding
WERT 1220AM/104.3FM
August 24 – Bryan at Van Wert
August 31 – Van Wert at Wapakoneta
September 7 – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
September 14 – Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
September 21 – Shawnee at Van Wert
September 28 – Van Wert at Kenton
October 5 – Elida at Van Wert
October 12 – Van Wert at Bath
October 19 – Van Wert at Celina
October 26 – Defiance at Van Wert
POSTED: 07/19/18 at 5:08 am. FILED UNDER: Sports