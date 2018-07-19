WKSD/WERT release broadcast schedules

Van Wert independent sports

Radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released their broadcast schedules for the 2018 high school football season.

WKSD coverage will again center around such schools at Crestview, Wayne Trace, Paulding and Antwerp, while WERT will continue as “The Voice of the Cougars” by broadcasting all 10 of Van Wert’s regular season games. All broadcasts will include pregame coverage and all games will kick off at 7 p.m.

In addition to the radio, all games will stream live at www.go997.com, www.wert1220.com, each station’s free mobile app, and at www.thevwindependent.com.

Kenny Stabler and Shawn Gerber will provide play-by-play and color commentary on WSKD, and Scott Alan and Ron Burt will call the action on WERT.

WKSD 99.7FM

August 24 – Paulding at Wayne Trace

August 31 – Crestview at Hicksville

September 7 – Antwerp at Paulding

September 14 – Tinora at Wayne Trace

September 21 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace

September 28 – Wayne Trace at Fairview

October 5 – Crestview at Ada

October 12 – Ada at Paulding

October 19 – Hicksville at Antwerp

October 26 – Crestview at Paulding

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM

August 24 – Bryan at Van Wert

August 31 – Van Wert at Wapakoneta

September 7 – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

September 14 – Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

September 21 – Shawnee at Van Wert

September 28 – Van Wert at Kenton

October 5 – Elida at Van Wert

October 12 – Van Wert at Bath

October 19 – Van Wert at Celina

October 26 – Defiance at Van Wert