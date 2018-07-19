VWCS Board OKs bus security cameras

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Board of Education heard an update on the Eggerss Stadium project and a proposed addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and also approved adding security cameras on school buses during its July meeting Wednesday evening.

Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton provided an update on the Eggerss Stadium project, noting that the district will be receiving a partial permit by the end of the week to install the concrete pad that provides a foundation for new visitors’ bleachers at the stadium.

Clifton added that the district is having trouble getting permits finalized for the project, with a worst-case scenario that the bleachers may not be installed by the first home football game. He noted that architect Kraig Beilharz is working to finalize permitting for the project.

Clifton also noted that the district has received two new 84-passenger school buses, which both have LED exterior lighting, which he added is noticeably brighter than older exterior lighting.

“I think we’re going to find that a nice safety feature,” Clifton said.

The board also approved the purchase of 40 security cameras, with four cameras to be installed in each of the district’s 10 school buses.

Clifton said the cameras will help provide better information on incidents that occur on school buses, which should help with disciplinary and other incidents that occur on a bus.

The assistant to the superintendent also talked about a longstanding heat pump problem at Van Wert Elementary School, noting that a number of the heat pumps are not dehumidifying properly.

Clifton added that Maintenance Director Randy Stemen is working with contractors to resolve the issue prior to the start of school in August.

Board member Cindy Hurless, who was approved during the meeting for a three-year term as the newest member of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board of Trustees, also provided some information on the proposed addition to the NPAC, noting that a fundraising dinner is being planned for the project, for which $1 million needs to be raised. VWAPAF currently has $300,000 is can use for the project, with $100,000 coming from an anonymous donor and the remaining $200,000 from a state grant.

Hurless noted, though, that the state grant has a related timeline, making in imperative that the remaining $700,000 be raised as quickly as possible.

During her report, Superintendent Vicki Brunn provided more specific information on new and amended district policies provided by NEOLA Inc. that are to be approved at the August board meeting. The board later read the changes for the first time on Wednesday.

In personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of Julie Anderson, VWES secretary; Jessica Bear, VWES cafeteria worker; Heather Keller, VWMS custodian; and Carol Sutton, assistant to the treasurer, who is retiring after 30 years’ service with the district.

Elizabeth Davis also resigned from her supplemental position as assistant girls’ tennis coach, while Bear was hired as the new VWES secretary and Anderson as district secretary. Ata Ochil was given a supplemental contract as assistant boys’ soccer coach, Alex Schmidt will be the new assistant girls’ tennis coach, and Adam Tussing was given a contract as a varsity assistant football coach.

Lindsay Smith was also approved as a volunteer varsity girls’ tennis assistant coach.

In other action, the board:

Accepted an annexation agreement for planned Dickinson Farm Subdivision located in Pleasant Township.

Approved an interagency agreement between Van Wert County local educational agencies, Van Wert County Family and Children First/Help Me Grow, the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the Council on Rural Services (Kids Learning Place), effective from September of this year through September 2019.

Approved the CEO program expansion agreement between Van Wert City Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, and Vantage Career Center, effective the 2018-19 contract year.

Approved a resolution hiring Ennis-Britton law firm as the district’s secondary legal counsel.

Authorized a board work session on Friday, September 7, to work on a strategic plan and other pertinent business.

Accepted, with thanks, the following monetary donations: $1,000 from the Wilbur G. and Urdine G. Bair Memorial Fund for the CEO program; $300 from the Justin R. Lybold Memorial Fund for the middle school and high school DARE programs, and $350 from the Lacy L. Trammell Memorial Fund for the DARE programs.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, in the S.F. Goedde Building conference room.